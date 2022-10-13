DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies have announced that Bud Black will return as the team’s manager for the 2023 season.

Black, 65, has managed the franchise for six years since he was hired on Nov. 7, 2016, and now he will add another year onto his tenure.

Within his six seasons managing the Rockies, Black has had 417 wins with 453 losses, according to ESPN. Black has not led the team to a winning season since 2018.

According to ESPN, the 2022 season was Black’s worst season as manager. The Rockies ended a disappointing season with 68 wins and 94 losses for a winning percentage of .420. The Rox ended the regular season last in the NL West.

Before his time in the Mile High City, Black was the manager for the San Diego Padres from 2007 to 2015. During his 2010 season when the Padres finished with a winning percentage of .556, Black was awarded the 2010 NL Manager of the Year award.

After a season riddled with multiple letdowns, Rockies fans hope that Black can lead the last team in the NL to first and reclaim his manager of the year title.

Only time will tell, the Rockies’ first game of the 2023 season will begin on March 30 against the Padres.