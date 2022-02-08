Bud Black extends Rockies contract into 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – SEPTEMBER 14: Manager Bud Black #10 of the Colorado Rockies looks on from the dugout against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the fourth inning at AT&T Park on September 14, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies have come to an agreement with manager Bud Black, extending his stay in the Mile High City until at least the end of the 2023 season.

The third-highest-winning manager in Rockies history, Black has managed the franchise since Nov. 6, 2016, when he became their seventh manager. During his five-season tenure with the club, he has carried a record of 349 wins and 359 losses.

In both 2017 and 2018, he was shortlisted as a finalist for the award for National League Manager of the Year. Black gained these plaudits after leading the Rockies to the first back-to-back postseason appearance in the club’s history. Previously, while coaching the San Diego Padres in 2010, he won the award.

If he were to see out the end of his contract, Black would claim the second spot on the list of longest-tenured managers in the team’s history.

The Rockies may be coming off of a blemish-covered season, having gathered a win-loss record that landed them in fourth place in the final NL West standings, but with Black at the helm, the future of the franchise is in beyond capable hands.