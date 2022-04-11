DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black recorded his 1,000th managerial victory after a 9-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday.

Black becomes the 66th manager in Major League Baseball history to reach the milestone.

“It shows that I’ve had some longevity but it’s a tribute to the players that I have had,” said Black, who is in this 15th season as an MLB manager. “I like math, it’s a round number.”

Black managed the San Diego Padres for nine seasons and the Rockies for the past six. He is the eighth active manager to reach 1,000 wins.

“Let’s get another one tomorrow,” said Black after what he described as a little celebration in the clubhouse. “It’s about winning a baseball game.”