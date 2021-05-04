Blackmon’s 3-run HR caps comeback as Rockies, Giants split

Colorado Rockies’ Charlie Blackmon follows the flight of his three-run, walkoff home run off San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Camilo Doval in the seventh inning of game two of a baseball doubleheader Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Denver. The Rockies won the nightcap by score of 8-6.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon hit a three-run, two-out homer off Camilo Doval to cap a comeback from a four-run deficit in the final inning, giving the Colorado Rockies an 8-6 win over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night for a doubleheader split.

Brandon Belt hit a go-ahead single and a grand slam in a 10-run first inning that propelled the Giants to a 12-4 victory in the opener, then homered again as the Giants built a 6-2, sixth-inning lead in the second game. Belt had seven RBIs in the doubleheader, shortened to seven-inning games under pandemic rules.

Pinch-hitter Alan Trejo singled off Jake McGee with one out in the seventh, Garrett Hampson singled with two outs, and Trevor Story’s two-run double cut the deficit to 6-4.

Ryan McMahon hit an RBI single, Doval (0-1) relieved and C.J. Cron fouled off a 2-2 pitch, worked the count full and blooped a single to right. Blackmon hit his second homer of the season, driving a full-count slider into the right-field seats for his fourth game-ending home run.

Ben Bowden (1-2) got his first big league win with 1 2/3 scoreless innings in the second game. Wilmer Flores and Cron had two-run homers.

Belt connected for his slam in the first game on the sixth pitch after Jhoulys Chacin relieved starter German Marquez, a 452-foot drive for his third career slam. Buster Posey went deep four pitches later.

Marquez (1-3) allowed eight runs and six hits in two-third of an inning, an outing that raised his ERA from 4.13 to 6.21. He has lost to the Giants three times this season.

Colorado allowed double-digit runs in an inning for the seventh time.

Brandon Crawford added a two-run homer in the sixth against Lucas Gilbreath as the Giants romped in the makeup of Monday night’s rainout.

Belt and Posey finished with three hits each. Posey reached seven home runs in just 19 games played this season.

”It was nice to have that cushion but I don’t think at any point did we feel comfortable to take our foot off the gas,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. ”I thought Craw’s homer was as important as any big hit that we had in the first inning.”

Tauchman, acquired from the New York Yankees last week, hit leadoff for the Giants for the first time and scored twice in the first, doubling starting the game and later walking.

Matt Wisler (1-2) retired Colorado’s final five batters, Giants starter Aaron Sanchez allowed four runs and seven hits in four innings, including Raimel Tapia’s fourth-inning grand slam, the third of his big league career.

”You want to go out there and put up zeroes, that’s the main thing,” Sanchez said. ”You don’t want to get caught in one of those back-and-forth, run-for-run games.”

San Francisco sent 13 men to the plate and had eight hits in the first, its biggest inning since scoring 10 runs in the fourth of an 11-6 win over Pittsburgh on Sept. 7, 2008. It was the fifth time the Giants scored double digits in the first inning, the first since an 11-run frame against St. Louis on June 29, 1967.

”You’ve got to give credit to the Giants,” Marquez said through an interpreter. ”They’re a good-hitting team. I didn’t command the ball as well, and they took advantage of that.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: RHP Kevin Gausman was placed on the injured list after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination and experiencing symptoms. The team’s medical staff anticipated the after-effects will clear up in a day or two. … C Joey Bart was recalled from the alternate training site. … INF Tommy LaStella went on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday, because of a left hamstring strain. Manager Gabe Kapler estimated LaStella could be sidelined up to six weeks. … INF Jason Vosler was recalled from the team’s alternate site.

UP NEXT

Giants RHP Logan Webb (1-2, 4.13 ERA) is slated to start Wednesday’s series finale against Colorado RHP Jon Gray (3-2, 3.15 ERA).