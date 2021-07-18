Blackmon’s 10th inning homer lifts Rockies past Dodgers 6-5

Colorado Rockies

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Colorado Rockies’ Charlie Blackmon pulls off his helmet as he circles the bases after hitting a solo home run off Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Phil Bickford during the 10th inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Denver. The Rockies won 6-5. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon hit a solo homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Colorado Rockies a 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Trevor Story hit a tying sacrifice fly and Blackmon followed with a drive to right off Phil Bickford that gave Colorado the victory in a back-and-forth game.

Will Smith, who homered earlier, singled off Mychal Givens in the top of the 10th, scoring the automatic runner and putting Los Angeles up 5-4. But the Dodgers, who also blew a lead in the ninth, could not hold on.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories