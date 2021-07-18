Blackmon’s 10th inning homer lifts Rockies past Dodgers 6-5

Colorado Rockies’ Charlie Blackmon pulls off his helmet as he circles the bases after hitting a solo home run off Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Phil Bickford during the 10th inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Denver. The Rockies won 6-5. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon hit a solo homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Colorado Rockies a 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Trevor Story hit a tying sacrifice fly and Blackmon followed with a drive to right off Phil Bickford that gave Colorado the victory in a back-and-forth game.

Will Smith, who homered earlier, singled off Mychal Givens in the top of the 10th, scoring the automatic runner and putting Los Angeles up 5-4. But the Dodgers, who also blew a lead in the ninth, could not hold on.