DENVER (KDVR) — While the Colorado Rockies‘ opening day isn’t for another three months, you can get into the baseball spirit with the Rockies Fest.
On Jan. 27, Rockies Fest will let fans experience meeting coaches and players, attend Q&A sessions, as well as attend behind-the-scene experiences.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Colorado Rockies Foundation which works to support disadvantaged and at-risk youth.
What you can expect
Rockies Fest is the perfect experience for the ultimate Rockies fan. Highlights of the day include:
- Player/coach autographs
- Q&A sessions with players, coaches and personnel
- “Rockies Family Feud”
- Rockies garage sale featuring unique items and memorabilia
- Self-guided tour with access to the home and visiting clubhouses, press club, and broadcast booths
- Kids activities, including Dinger autographs, kids Q&A sessions, hitting clinics, friendship bracelet station, and more
Which players will be at the event
The following players are scheduled to appear on Jan. 27:
- Adael Amador
- Jalen Beeks
- Jake Bird
- Charlie Blackmon
- Sean Bouchard
- Kris Bryant
- Julio Carreras
- Angel Chivilli
- Noah Davis
- Ryan Feltner
- Yanquiel Fernandez
- Kyle Freeland
- Lucas Gilbreath
- Austin Gomber
- Hunter Goodman
- Gavin Hollowell
- Nolan Jones
- Tyler Kinley
- Peter Lambert
- Justin Lawrence
- Ryan McMahon
- Nick Mears
- Juan Mejia
- Elehuris Montero
- Riley Pint
- Cal Quantrill
- Antonio Senzatela
- Jacob Stallings
Player appearances are subject to change.
Ticket info
To purchase tickets to Rockies Fest, fans can reserve them on Ticketmaster.
According to the team, tickets for season tickets and mini-plan passport holders will cost $5. Tickets for the general public will cost $15 for adults and $5 for kids aged 3-12. Children under 2 years old are free.
There is a limit of eight tickets.