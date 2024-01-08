DENVER (KDVR) — While the Colorado Rockies‘ opening day isn’t for another three months, you can get into the baseball spirit with the Rockies Fest.

On Jan. 27, Rockies Fest will let fans experience meeting coaches and players, attend Q&A sessions, as well as attend behind-the-scene experiences.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Colorado Rockies Foundation which works to support disadvantaged and at-risk youth.

What you can expect

Rockies Fest is the perfect experience for the ultimate Rockies fan. Highlights of the day include:

Player/coach autographs

Q&A sessions with players, coaches and personnel

“Rockies Family Feud”

Rockies garage sale featuring unique items and memorabilia

Self-guided tour with access to the home and visiting clubhouses, press club, and broadcast booths

Kids activities, including Dinger autographs, kids Q&A sessions, hitting clinics, friendship bracelet station, and more

Which players will be at the event

The following players are scheduled to appear on Jan. 27:

Adael Amador

Jalen Beeks

Jake Bird

Charlie Blackmon

Sean Bouchard

Kris Bryant

Julio Carreras

Angel Chivilli

Noah Davis

Ryan Feltner

Yanquiel Fernandez

Kyle Freeland

Lucas Gilbreath

Austin Gomber

Hunter Goodman

Gavin Hollowell

Nolan Jones

Tyler Kinley

Peter Lambert

Justin Lawrence

Ryan McMahon

Nick Mears

Juan Mejia

Elehuris Montero

Riley Pint

Cal Quantrill

Antonio Senzatela

Jacob Stallings

Player appearances are subject to change.

Ticket info

To purchase tickets to Rockies Fest, fans can reserve them on Ticketmaster.

According to the team, tickets for season tickets and mini-plan passport holders will cost $5. Tickets for the general public will cost $15 for adults and $5 for kids aged 3-12. Children under 2 years old are free.

There is a limit of eight tickets.