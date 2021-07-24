Barnes HR, Jansen bounces back as Dodgers edge Rockies 1-0

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Austin Barnes, left, is congratulated by manager Dave Roberts, second from right, and bench coach Bob Geren, right, after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Austin Barnes homered early, Kenley Jansen preserved the lead late and the Los Angeles Dodgers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 1-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Jansen had blown saves against the San Francisco on Wednesday and Thursday, but pitched a scoreless ninth for his 22nd save in 26 opportunities. The right-hander, who allowed a combined seven runs in one inning his past two outings, issued a two-out walk to Ryan McMahon but got C.J. Cron to chase an 0-2 slider to end the game.

Barnes connected on a slider from Kyle Freeland and drove it into the left field stands in the second inning for his fourth homer of the season.