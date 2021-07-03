Bader back in swing, slam in 10th carries Cards past Rockies

Colorado Rockies’ Elias Diaz follows through on a solo home run off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Johan Oviedo during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 2, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Harrison Bader hit his first career grand slam to cap a six-run 10th inning and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied past the Colorado Rockies 9-3.

Pinch-hitter José Rondón lined a tying single with two outs in the ninth for the Cardinals, and Yadier Molina hit a go-ahead single in the 10th.

Elías Díaz homered in his fourth consecutive game for the Rockies, whose four-game winning streak was snapped.

Bader hit his fifth homer of the season. He was activated from the injured list Thursday after missing more than a month with a rib injury.