Bader back in swing, slam in 10th carries Cards past Rockies

Colorado Rockies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Colorado Rockies’ Elias Diaz follows through on a solo home run off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Johan Oviedo during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 2, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Harrison Bader hit his first career grand slam to cap a six-run 10th inning and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied past the Colorado Rockies 9-3.

Pinch-hitter José Rondón lined a tying single with two outs in the ninth for the Cardinals, and Yadier Molina hit a go-ahead single in the 10th.

Elías Díaz homered in his fourth consecutive game for the Rockies, whose four-game winning streak was snapped.

Bader hit his fifth homer of the season. He was activated from the injured list Thursday after missing more than a month with a rib injury.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories