Astros snap Rockies’ 4-game win streak with 5-0 victory

Colorado Rockies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Houston Astros’ Michael Brantley, right, hits an RBI double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON (AP) — Jake Odorizzi and four relievers combined on a five-hit shutout, Taylor Jones had a two-run double and the Houston Astros beat the Colorado Rockies 5-0.

Houston scored three runs in the fourth inning off Colorado starter Jon Gray (7-8).

Chas McCormick had an RBI single, and Jones followed with a double.

Jones and McCormick each finished with two hits.

Michael Brantley had an RBI double in the fifth, and José Altuve added an RBI single in the sixth.

Odorizzi (5-6) scattered three hits and struck out three in five innings. Odorizzi rebounded nicely after struggling in his previous four starts since the All-Star break.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories