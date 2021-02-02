Arenado on leaving Rockies: ‘I made this decision to go to a competitive team’

DENVER (KDVR) — Nolan Arenado is officially a member of the St. Louis Cardinals.

“I’m very thankful to be a Cardinal,” the eight-time Gold Glove winner said in a Zoom introductory press conference Tuesday. “It’s a bittersweet moment. I’m going to miss some of the boys on the Rockies, but coming to a team like St. Louis – great players, great history – I’m just super excited.”

The Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals competed their blockbuster trade of the All Star third baseman Monday night. The Rockies sent Arenado and $50 million to the Cardinals for five minor league players.

“I plan on staying here a long time,” Arenado said.

Arenado, 29, signed an eight-year, $260 million contract with the Rockies before the 2019 season. The two teams started talking trade in December.

“When I signed with Colorado, I signed with the intent to be there the rest of my career. It just wasn’t meant to be,” he said.

Arenado says he’s healthy and ready to take the field as Spring Training is set to begin in late February. As for his time in Colorado, Arenado looks back on it favorably.

“I got a lot of love for Rockies fans. They have always supported me throughout my career. I truly care for them, they have a special place in my heart. The only thing I’d tell them is that I did my best and gave it my all.”