Arenado hopeful for celebratory return to Coors Field

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – MAY 28: Nolan Arenado #28 of the St Louis Cardinals gestures after hitting a solo home run off of Madison Bumgarner #40 of the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Chase Field on May 28, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s nothing new for Rockies fans. From Ubaldo Jimenz and Matt Holliday to Troy Tulowitzki, there’s a litany of home-grown talent traded away. Every time one of the players on that list comes back to Coors Field it’s more salt in the wound wearing a different Uniform.

Tonight, It’s Nolan Arenado’s turn to hear his name announced and step into the batter’s box in his first game back to Coors Field since donning a St. Louis Cardinals jersey. As for whether he expects a warm reception from the home crowd, “I hope so” the superstar said.

“I think they understand what I did, and they appreciate what I did. You’re going to get some fans that’ll probably be upset. I get that, but I think overall they’re going to appreciate it. I hope so,” Arenado said.

Arenado’s return does seem to cut the deepest, especially when you consider the caliber of player that he is.

A gamer in every sense of the word, with his eight consecutive Gold Gloves, 251 career home runs and countless timely hits. The 30-year-old is on pace to be one of, if not the single great third baseman in the history of Major League Baseball. A shoo-in for Cooperstown when his time comes. Plus, he was a Rockie through and through – until of course he wasn’t.

Back in early February the Rockies traded Arenado along with $51 million to St. Louis in exchange for a handful of lightly regarded prospects and starting pitcher Austin Gomber.

Tonight will mark game-one of a four-game series between the Rockies and Cardinals. Antonio Senzatela (2.7, 4.76 era) will get the start for Colorado while Adam Wainwright (6-5, 3.59 era) gets the ball for St. Louis. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.