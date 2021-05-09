Arenado homers, Wainwright pitches Cards past Rockies 2-0

St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Sunday, May 9, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado homered against his former team, Adam Wainwright pitched three-hit ball into the ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 2-0.

Yadier Molina hit an RBI double and Ryan Helsley got Josh Fuentes to ground into a game-ending double play with the bases loaded.

St. Louis completed a three-game sweep and has won nine of 11 overall. Colorado dropped to a major league-worst 2-14 on the road.

Arenado was acquired from the Rockies in a blockbuster trade in early February after the star third baseman spent the first eight years of his career with Colorado.

Wainwright struck out five and walked three over 8 1/3 innings, improving to 11-1 against the Rockies.