Arenado discusses offseason frustrations ahead of spring training workouts

After expressing frustrations that escalated to trade talks during the offseason - Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado arrived at spring training on Sunday.

"I stand by what I said," Arenado said. "These talks - they are what they are they happen and sometimes there's a little bit of friction."

The six-time Gold Glove recipient traded jabs with general manager Jeff Bridich over the offseason. At the root of his frustrations - the lack of moves the organization made over the past few months after a dismal 2019 campaign. It's a tactic Arenado says he has trouble understanding.

"I'm more worried about being a voice for my teammates than anything else because I think as an organization they're going to do what they want to do and I don't think I have a lot of say in the things the organization is going to do," Arenado said.

Arenado and the Rockies hit the field as a full team for the first time this year on Monday in Scottsdale, AZ.