Are Rockies-dependent businesses back to normal?

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies are preparing for the last home game. And while they played better this season than predicted, how exactly did local businesses who depend on Rockies-related revenue do?

As the Colorado Rockies wind up for their last home game of the year, local businesses in lower downtown are getting ready to wind down from Rockies-related customers.

So, what’s the score?

At the Maven Hotel, director of sales and marketing Mustafa Menekse said the season was not as good as pre-COVID, but it was better than last year.

“Baseball, as you know, is a huge demand-generator for us, and having full capacity and full-capacity baseball games full season, it made a huge difference for us,” Menekse said.

Foraged restaurant owner Meghan Walker said her place fares better — much better — after a Rockies game is over, but this year was still no slugfest.

“I would say definitely maybe 50% (better). So we are not quite there yet. We are not quite there yet, but I think we are getting there,” Walker said.

Another nearby spot is called the Moo Bar, but do not let the name fool you. The Moo Bar was, and still is, a popular spot for pregame libations, and business is up.

”We have definitely seen an uptick in business. It’s about 5% uptick during game day, a lot of our business coming pregame. After the games, a lot of people seem to be going to the bars,” said Ashley Weinschenk, Moo Bar’s general manager.

So to wrap things up in baseball vernacular, all three businesses said they had a triple this season. Not the World Series, but a solid division win.