The Colorado Rockies have agreed to a $7.75 million, one-year contract with free agent outfielder Jurickson Profar, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Sunday.

Profar can earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses, getting the full amount for 400 plate appearances, the person said. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the contract was pending a physical.

The former Texas Rangers, Oakland Athletics and San Diego Padres outfielder batted .231 (3 for 13) with a solo homer and RBI for the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic this spring training.

He hit .243 with 15 homers and 58 RBIs for San Diego last season and opted out of what would have been the final season of a $21 million, three-year contract with the Padres.

