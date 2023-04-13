DENVER (KDVR) — The implementation of the pitch clock for the 2023 Major League Baseball season has prompted several teams to change rules on alcohol sales.

The Colorado Rockies announced on Thursday morning that after monitoring the effects of the rule change, alcohol sales at Coors Field will be extended to the end of the eighth inning.

The change to alcohol sales will start on April 17, when the Rockies face the Pittsburgh Pirates.

At least four other teams — the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers — have chosen to extend sales into the eighth inning.

Since the implementation of the new pitch clock, games are averaging 25 minutes less compared to 2022, according to Sports Illustrated.