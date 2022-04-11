DENVER (KDVR) — Rockies pitcher Ty Blach is proud of his Colorado roots. Just look for the brick outside Coors Field. Placed on the ground when Coors Field opened in 1995, the stone reads: “Ty Blach, little cat, future Rockie.”

Blach made his Rockies debut Sunday afternoon earning a save in Colorado’s 9-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field

“This was a dream come true,” Blach said as the Rockies improved to 2-1 in the 2022 season. “This was one of the most wonderful things that’s ever happened to me. I feel really, really blessed, for sure.”

Blach, a 2009 graduate of Regis Jesuit High School, gave up one hit with one walk and four strikeouts.

“Ty was outstanding,” Rockies Manager Bud Black said after the game. “I told him, on the field, was how proud I was of him. What he’s been through in the last few years, it’s a great story.”

Blach pitched at Creighton University and was drafted by San Francisco Giants, making his debut on Sept. 25, 2016. Sunday marked his first appearance since 2019 after Tommy John surgery.

Blach became the seventh Colorado-born player to take the field for the Rockies. He joins John Burke, Scott Elarton, Nate Field, Kyle Freeland, Lucas Gilbreath, and Mark Knudson.