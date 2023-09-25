DENVER (KDVR) — It’s official: The 2023 season is the worst in Colorado Rockies franchise history, with 56 wins and 99 losses.

The new, perhaps a little dubious, record came Sunday after a 3-4 loss against the Chicago Cubs.

The previous worst-ever season happened in 2012 when the team had 64 wins and 98 losses.

In addition to being the worst in franchise history, 2023 also marks the team’s 30th season in the MLB, having first started in 1993.

Not the worst in the league

While it is the worst season in Rockies history, and there’s potential for it to get worse, the team only boasts the third-worst record in the league this year.

The Oakland Athletics have a record of 48-108, a number the Rockies cannot reach with the remaining games, and the Kansas City Royals have a record of 54-102.

However, the team does have the worst record in the National League. The second-worst record in the division belongs to the St. Louis Cardinals with 68 wins and 88 losses as of Monday afternoon.

The best seasons in franchise history

While the franchise doesn’t boast a winning record overall, the team has seen a few winning seasons in its’ 30-year history.

In 2007, the team made it to the World Series off the heels of a 90-73 regular-season record.

However, as far as pure stats go, that is only the team’s third-best season, behind 2018 with 91 wins and 72 losses and 2009 with 92 wins and 70 losses.

The Rockies have seven games left in the season: Four against the Los Angeles Dodgers and three games against the Minnesota Twins.

The Rockies will take on the Dodgers in a doubleheader at Coors Field Tuesday. The first game starts at 1:10 p.m. and the second at 6:40 p.m.