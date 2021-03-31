2021 Colorado Rockies Guide

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been 550 days since Rockies’ fans stepped foot in Coors Field for an Opening Day. But that all changes on Thursday.

The Rockies will take on the defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m.

Opening Day Plan

11:15 a.m. – Rockies Batting Practice

11:30 a.m. – Coors Field parking lots open

12:20 p.m. – Dodgers Batting Practice

12:30 p.m. – All gates open

1:30 p.m. – Pregame Ceremonies begin

First pitch by Rockies Season Ticket Holder Heidi Ganahl

Make a Wish video and in-stadium recognition presented by Arrow Electronics

Honor Guard: U.S. Army Denver Recruiting Battalion

Introductions of Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies

Large flag over the Rockpile, presented with Denver’s First Responders and Front Line Medical Workers from UCHealth

National anthem performed by MSgt. Julie Bradley & SMSGT. Andrew Benton

Flyover conducted by 140th Wing of the 120th Fighter Squadron of the US Air National Guard

2:08 p.m. – Rockies take the field

2:10 p.m. – Official game time

Seventh-Inning Stretch – “God Bless America” performed by MSgt. Julie Bradley & SMSGT. Andrew Benton

Mid-8th Break – Flyover pilots recognition

COVID-19

Colorado health officials approved a 42.6% capacity variance, allowing 21,363 fans.

Face masks are required to be worn by all staff members and fans at all times . Face coverings such as bandanas and masks with valves are not considered approved face masks at Coors Field. Fans arriving at the ballpark without an approved face covering will be provided with a disposable face mask.

Face coverings such as bandanas and masks with valves are not considered approved face masks at Coors Field. Fans arriving at the ballpark without an approved face covering will be provided with a disposable face mask. Hand sanitizer dispensers are located throughout all levels of the ballpark.

Frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces will occur throughout the games.

Ballpark access will be restricted to your seats unless accessing restrooms and concession areas.

Please observe proper social distancing measures at all times and avoid gathering in large groups, including when exiting the ballpark.

Standing room areas in the ballpark will not be available for gathering. This includes the Rooftop, concourse viewing areas, playgrounds and the Platte River area.

Seating capacity at Coors Field will be reduced significantly to allow social distancing. Seats will be grouped in “pods” to ensure safe separation between groups of fans, with guests from the same household or purchased group tickets together in the same pod. Seats between pods will be secured and unavailable for use to maintain proper spacing.

The Rockies shared this graphic to explain how a section will be spaced out at Coors Field.

Concessions and restroom lines will be controlled with markings on the floor to keep guests at safe distances. Signage will be placed around the ballpark reminding guests of all safety guidelines.

Concessions, ticket office and retail transactions will be cashless with only credit cards accepted. Reverse-ATMs will be available for guests to convert cash into payment cards.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be allowed at Coors Field provided they are single-sized servings. Factory sealed plastic bottles and empty re-usable plastic or metal cups/mugs will be permitted. All items will be carried through the metal detectors.

Seeds and nuts in the shell will NOT be permitted at this time.

Elevators will be limited to 4 people at all times. Please consider using steps, ramps and escalators for quicker travel.

Re-entry will not be permitted with an exception for smoking at two designated gates. Smoking areas will be established on the exterior of the Rockpile Gate (located behind the batter’s eye wall in centerfield), and the exterior of the Wazee Gate, (located behind Section 135).

Parking lot shuttle buses will operate per CDC guidelines and will adhere to reduced capacity and cleaning protocols.

Players will not be able to sign autographs or toss baseballs into the stands per MLB COVID protocols.

Only single-pocket, medical and diaper bags that are no larger than 16”x16”x8” can be brought into the ballpark and all permitted bags will be subject to search.

How to watch

The Rockies’ home opener against the Dodgers will be televised locally on AT&T SportsNet and nationally on ESPN. The Rockies’ radio broadcast is on KOA NewsRadio 850 AM and 94.1 FM, as well as in Spanish on KNRV 1150 AM.

Where to find tickets

With COVID-19 restrictions in place, tickets will be sold primarily to ticket plan holders, according to the Rockies. However, there will be a limited number of tickets available for single game sales. You can find tickets here.

