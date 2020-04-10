Colorado Raptors withdraw from Major League Rugby

GLENDALE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Raptors announced Thursday they are withdrawing from Major League Rugby.

In a statement, the Glendale-based team said the withdrawal will be effective May 2.

“While we would have preferred to go out with a huge celebration honoring both players and fans, the sudden end of the season due to the COVID-19 health crisis has made that impossible,” the team said in its statement.

The Raptors said their “greater responsibility lies in the development of American players who can go on to win the World Cup for the United States.”

The team thanked fans and the city of Glendale for their support.

The Raptors’ first season was in 2018, the same year the MLR was established.

The Raptors’ last game was played on March 6 against the Toronto Arrows. The remainder of the MLR season was canceled on March 19.