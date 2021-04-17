Colorado Rapids tie FC Dallas in season opener

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jimmy Maurer made six saves to help FC Dallas secure a point in a 0-0 tie with the Colorado Rapids in the season opener for both teams.
It’s the 12th consecutive year Dallas has earned at least a point in its season-opening contest with seven wins and five draws. Dallas hasn’t lost an opener since 2009 when the Chicago Fire won 3-1.
Maurer’s last big save of the night came late in the game when he denied former teammate Michael Barrios. William Yarbrough made four saves for the Rapids.