Colorado Rapids tie FC Dallas in season opener

FC Dallas defender Matt Hedges (24) and Colorado Rapids forward Diego Rubio (11) battle for the ball during an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jimmy Maurer made six saves to help FC Dallas secure a point in a 0-0 tie with the Colorado Rapids in the season opener for both teams.

It’s the 12th consecutive year Dallas has earned at least a point in its season-opening contest with seven wins and five draws. Dallas hasn’t lost an opener since 2009 when the Chicago Fire won 3-1.

Maurer’s last big save of the night came late in the game when he denied former teammate Michael Barrios. William Yarbrough made four saves for the Rapids.