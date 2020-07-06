Colorado Rapids delay departure to Orlando due to positive COVID-19 results

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — On Sunday, the Colorado Rapids said they delayed their departure to Orlando after being notified of two presumptive positive COVID-19 results from individuals within its traveling party.

Out of an abundance of caution, the club has decided to delay their departure until Tuesday.

The club planned to travel to Orlando on Sunday for the MLS is Back Tournament scheduled to start July 8. The Rapids aren’t scheduled to play until July 12.

The Rapids consulted with Major League Soccer’s Chief Medical Officer as well as club medical staff. Final lab results are still pending.



Further travel details will be provided when available.