DENVER (KDVR) — The 2022 NFL Draft will consist of 262 selections, a tie (2003) for the most in a draft since the NFL instituted the seven-round format in 1994.

For local prospects, this weekend is an opportunity to see their football careers and dreams continue.

Here is a look at NFL prospects who have ties to the state of Colorado:

Trey McBride – The Colorado State University tight end is viewed by many as the top tight end in this draft. McBride was most recently named the winner of the 2021 John Mackey Award as the best tight end in college football. The Fort Morgan High School standout may not crack the first round but won’t last long on Day 2.

Chad Muma – A well-rounded linebacker from Legend High School in Parker, Muma led Wyoming in tackles with 142 in 2021. He exploded onto the national scene as a senior, earning third-team Associated Press All-American and was named a finalist for the Butkus Award, which honors the country’s top linebacker. Muma is projected as a late Day 2 selection.

JoJo Domann – Domann left Pine Creek High School as a top-40 recruit in 2016 and the number one prospect in Colorado. At Nebraska, he became a versatile member of the defense. The biggest question is what position NFL teams profile him at – linebacker or safety? Domain should hear his name called on either Day 2 or 3.

Nate Landman – The four-year starter at the University of Colorado was a tackling machine. Registering 409 tackles, the Buff linebacker is tied for fifth all-time at Colorado. That number would have been higher if not for a torn Achilles in 2020. Landman is projected as a late-round pick in the NFL Draft.

Max Borghi – The Pomona High School star, Borghi led his team to the Class 5A state title as a senior running back and won the Gold Helmet award for the state’s most outstanding player in 2018. Since then, the Washington State running back has been effective when healthy. Watch for Borghi in the late rounds of the NFL Draft or as an undrafted free agent.

Ryan Stonehouse – Sure, punters traditionally don’t get a lot of love in the NFL Draft. That could be different for Colorado State’s Ryan Stonehouse. The Rams’ punter averaged 50.9 yards per punt in 2021 and set an NCAA record for average punts during his 2017-2021 career of 47.8 yards.

Komotay Koffie – Brother of Indianapolis Colts edge rusher Kwity Paye, Koffie hopes to join his brother in the NFL. The Northern Colorado defensive back, born in a refugee camp in Sierra Leone, profiles as a Day 3 selection or undrafted free agent.

The 87th NFL Draft will begin this Thursday, April 28 from Las Vegas Nevada.