Colorado Mammoth’s season delayed until fall

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Mammoth will have to wait a little long to hit the turf.

The National Lacrosse League announced that plans for an abbreviated season this spring has been canceled due to uncertainties arising from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The league will now move to start a traditional season in the fall of this year.

While the league was exploring a potential one-site, bubble-style tournament season it has instead decided to keep its players, fans and staff as safe as possible while shifting its focus on returning in a full capacity later this year in November 2021.

“We have gone through many scenarios, including playing a bubble season in Canada in April, but the logistical challenges, including the recently announced tighter travel and quarantine restrictions across the Canadian border have required us to pivot. We have decided to focus on playing a full season in our markets, starting in the fall of this year,” said NLL Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz.

The Mammoth finished the 2019-20 season in second place of the NLL’s West Division.