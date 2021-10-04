Colorado Mammoth return to play after cancellation of 2020 National Lacrosse League season

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Mammoth are set to return to the field this season after a season pre-empted due to COVID-19 in 2020, the Mammoth and National Lacrosse League have released their 2021-2022 schedule.

The full 18-game schedule will include games played at Ball Arena in front of fans.

“We’re very excited to announce this year’s schedule and look forward to getting back to the Loud House in front of the best fans in lacrosse,” said Mammoth General Manager Brad Self. “Our guys have continued to dedicate themselves to improving their skills and we’re confident our fans will be ready to support our team once we hit the turf in December.”

New this season, the Mammoth will shift to the Western Conference, alongside previous West Division rivals in San Diego, Vancouver, Calgary and Saskatchewan.

Single Game Tickets will be available later this fall.