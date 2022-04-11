DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Mammoth have qualified for a 10th consecutive postseason appearance after a weekend win over the San Diego Seals.

The team shifted to the Western Conference this season, the first post-COVID season back in front of fans at Ball Arena.

Next, the Mammoth will travel to play the Saskatchewan Rush this weekend and will wrap up the season on April 30 against the Calgary Roughnecks.

See the full standings to date.

2022 NLL playoff schedule

Quarterfinals : May 5-9, single-game elimination

: May 5-9, single-game elimination Conference finals : May 12-16, May 19-23, May 26-30 (if necessary), best of three

: May 12-16, May 19-23, May 26-30 (if necessary), best of three NLL finals: June 2-6, June 9-13, June 16-20 (if necessary), best of three