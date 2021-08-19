Colorado Indoor Football crowdsourcing team name in bracket contest

DENVER (KDVR) — What’s in a name?

That is the question posed to the owners of Colorado’s newest indoor football team.

“The more we thought about a name, the more we decided that this team isn’t for us. This team is for the city of Denver and state of Colorado,” says Mitchell Bascom, co-owner or the new Champions Indoor Football franchise. “We want the fans to pick it.”

The contest will be formatted into brackets, similar to March Madness. Fans will submit team names for consideration, then a list of 24 will be compiled into the first bracket. Team names will be eliminated week by week.

“It’s been interesting to see people’s backgrounds and where they live,” Bascom said. “There is a lot of nostalgic suggestions out there.”

The Colorado Crush most famously played indoor football in Denver from 2003-2008 at what was then named the Pepsi Center. Owned by John Elway, Pat Bowlen and Stan Kroenke, the Crush won the Arena league championship in 2005.

The new franchise is aiming to play in the 2022 season. They are still in the process of securing a location in the Denver area.

Vote for the team name here.