Colorado HS State Championships schedules set for fall 2021

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR)– The Colorado High School Activities Association released the dates and locations for all Fall 2021 State Championships on Thursday. Events start Oct. 4 and finish up on Dec. 11.

Sport Date(s) Location City Boys Golf 3A Championship Oct. 4-5 Spring Valley Golf Club Elizabeth Boys Golf 4A Championship Oct. 4-5 City Park Golf Course Denver Boys Golf 5A Championship Oct. 4-5 Colorado Springs Country Club Colorado Springs Boys Tennis 4A State Championship Oct. 14-16 Pueblo City Park Pueblo Boys Tennis 5A State Championship Oct. 14-16 Gates Tennis Center Denver Softball 3A-5A State Championships Oct. 22-23 Aurora Sports Park Aurora Cross County State Championships Oct. 30 Norris Penrose Event Center Colorado Springs Field Hockey State Championship Nov. 1 All City Stadium Denver Gymnastics State Championships Nov. 4-6 Thornton High School Thornton Girls Volleyball 1A-5A State Championships Nov. 11-13 Broadmoor World Arena Colorado Springs Boys Soccer 3A/4A State Championships Nov. 12 Switchbacks Weidner Field Colorado Springs Boys Soccer 2A/5A State Championships Nov. 13 Switchbacks Weidner Field Colorado Springs Unified Bowling State Championship Nov. 19 AMF Belleview Lanes Englewood Football 6-man/8-man State Championships Nov. 26 CSU Pueblo ThunderBowl Pueblo Football 1A/2A State Championships Nov. 27 CSU Pueblo ThunderBowl Pueblo Football 3A State Championship Dec. 4 CSU Pueblo ThunderBowl Pueblo Football 4A/5A State Championship Dec. 4 Empower Field at Mile High Denver Spirit State Championship Dec. 9-11 Broadmoor World Arena Colorado Springs (Credit; Colorado High School Activities Association)

Event-specific schedules will be released at a later time, according to CHSAA.