Colorado HS State Championships schedules set for fall 2021

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR)– The Colorado High School Activities Association released the dates and locations for all Fall 2021 State Championships on Thursday. Events start Oct. 4 and finish up on Dec. 11.

SportDate(s)LocationCity
Boys Golf 3A ChampionshipOct. 4-5Spring Valley Golf ClubElizabeth
Boys Golf 4A ChampionshipOct. 4-5City Park Golf CourseDenver
Boys Golf 5A ChampionshipOct. 4-5Colorado Springs Country ClubColorado Springs
Boys Tennis 4A State ChampionshipOct. 14-16Pueblo City ParkPueblo
Boys Tennis 5A State ChampionshipOct. 14-16Gates Tennis CenterDenver
Softball 3A-5A State ChampionshipsOct. 22-23Aurora Sports ParkAurora
Cross County State ChampionshipsOct. 30Norris Penrose Event CenterColorado Springs
Field Hockey State ChampionshipNov. 1All City StadiumDenver
Gymnastics State ChampionshipsNov. 4-6Thornton High SchoolThornton
Girls Volleyball 1A-5A State ChampionshipsNov. 11-13Broadmoor World ArenaColorado Springs
Boys Soccer 3A/4A State ChampionshipsNov. 12Switchbacks Weidner FieldColorado Springs
Boys Soccer 2A/5A State ChampionshipsNov. 13Switchbacks Weidner FieldColorado Springs
Unified Bowling State ChampionshipNov. 19AMF Belleview LanesEnglewood
Football 6-man/8-man State ChampionshipsNov. 26CSU Pueblo ThunderBowlPueblo
Football 1A/2A State ChampionshipsNov. 27CSU Pueblo ThunderBowlPueblo
Football 3A State ChampionshipDec. 4CSU Pueblo ThunderBowlPueblo
Football 4A/5A State ChampionshipDec. 4Empower Field at Mile HighDenver
Spirit State ChampionshipDec. 9-11Broadmoor World ArenaColorado Springs
(Credit; Colorado High School Activities Association)

Event-specific schedules will be released at a later time, according to CHSAA.

