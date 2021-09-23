Colorado HS State Championships schedules set for fall 2021

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR)– The Colorado High School Activities Association released the dates and locations for all Fall 2021 State Championships on Thursday. Events start Oct. 4 and finish up on Dec. 11.
|Sport
|Date(s)
|Location
|City
|Boys Golf 3A Championship
|Oct. 4-5
|Spring Valley Golf Club
|Elizabeth
|Boys Golf 4A Championship
|Oct. 4-5
|City Park Golf Course
|Denver
|Boys Golf 5A Championship
|Oct. 4-5
|Colorado Springs Country Club
|Colorado Springs
|Boys Tennis 4A State Championship
|Oct. 14-16
|Pueblo City Park
|Pueblo
|Boys Tennis 5A State Championship
|Oct. 14-16
|Gates Tennis Center
|Denver
|Softball 3A-5A State Championships
|Oct. 22-23
|Aurora Sports Park
|Aurora
|Cross County State Championships
|Oct. 30
|Norris Penrose Event Center
|Colorado Springs
|Field Hockey State Championship
|Nov. 1
|All City Stadium
|Denver
|Gymnastics State Championships
|Nov. 4-6
|Thornton High School
|Thornton
|Girls Volleyball 1A-5A State Championships
|Nov. 11-13
|Broadmoor World Arena
|Colorado Springs
|Boys Soccer 3A/4A State Championships
|Nov. 12
|Switchbacks Weidner Field
|Colorado Springs
|Boys Soccer 2A/5A State Championships
|Nov. 13
|Switchbacks Weidner Field
|Colorado Springs
|Unified Bowling State Championship
|Nov. 19
|AMF Belleview Lanes
|Englewood
|Football 6-man/8-man State Championships
|Nov. 26
|CSU Pueblo ThunderBowl
|Pueblo
|Football 1A/2A State Championships
|Nov. 27
|CSU Pueblo ThunderBowl
|Pueblo
|Football 3A State Championship
|Dec. 4
|CSU Pueblo ThunderBowl
|Pueblo
|Football 4A/5A State Championship
|Dec. 4
|Empower Field at Mile High
|Denver
|Spirit State Championship
|Dec. 9-11
|Broadmoor World Arena
|Colorado Springs
Event-specific schedules will be released at a later time, according to CHSAA.