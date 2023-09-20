SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, has taken college football by storm this year as head coach of the University of Colorado Boulder.

The polarizing former NFL star is not afraid to let others know what’s on his mind both on and off the field.

But did you know that Sanders’ wardrobe is catching the eyes across the country? Sanders’ shades are actually from a sunglasses and eyewear store called Blenders in San Diego.

“This has been the craziest week of my life, hands down,” said Chase Fisher, founder and CEO of Blenders, during an interview with FOX 5. “I feel like I’ve been shot out of a cannon and like landed in this new universe with all of these new opportunities, it’s unbelievable.”

Prior to Colorado’s dramatic win over Colorado State in an intense rivalry game on Saturday, Colorado State head football coach Jay Norvell took a shot at Sanders, saying he (Norvell) talks to adults by taking off his hat and sunglasses.

Fisher said after those comments, he was off to Boulder “literally two hours later.”

“We wanted to be in that moment, we wanted to feel it, we wanted to see it, we wanted to taste it, smell it, all those things that were exciting, we needed to be there,” Fisher said.

Fisher also posted a video on his Instagram of his reaction to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson rocking his shades on national television during the sports show College GameDay.

“You couldn’t have scripted this any better, in my opinion,” Fisher said.

The former surf instructor says he believes his company has the potential to become “Nike, Jordan-esque.”