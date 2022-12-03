BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — After a week of mounting speculation about Deion Sanders’ offer to become the Colorado Buffaloes’ head coach, a special board meeting has been called.

The University of Colorado Board of Regents will hold a special board meeting Sunday at 10 a.m. The board will go into executive session for a “personnel matter at CU Boulder – athletics.”

Sanders confirmed earlier this week that he had been offered the job, but no other official information has been released about whether he plans to accept. Sources told FOX31 that the program has offered Sanders a salary of more than $5 million.

News reports seem to point to a coming hire. On Friday night, ESPN reported that Sanders is already at work to recruit on-field coaching and support staff, and even a prominent player in the NCAA transfer portal.

The ESPN report said he could be in Boulder as soon as Sunday.

Sanders leads Jackson State win in SWAC championship

On Saturday, Sanders coached Jackson State to victory in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game against Southern. He’s been at the historically Black college since 2020.

Sanders played for 14 seasons in the National Football League and is a Pro Football Hall of Famer. He won two Super Bowl titles during his career while also making a World Series appearance in 1992, making him the only athlete to play in both a Super Bowl and a World Series.

The next CU coach will replace Karl Dorrell, who was fired in October after the Buffs got off to a 0-5 start. Dorrell’s buyout means CU will be paying him approximately $8.7 million.