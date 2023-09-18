DENVER (KDVR) — For people jumping on the University of Colorado Buffaloes bandwagon, most of the questions probably revolve around the eccentric head coach.

Often seen wearing sunglasses and a cowboy hat, Coach Prime has helped bring the Buffs from a 1-11 record last season to a top 25 AP-ranked team.

But his claim to fame didn’t come from his coaching.

In 1989, Deion Sanders was drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft out of Florida State and played 14 seasons with five different teams. He won two Super Bowls and retired with the second-all-time record in interception return yardage.

“Prime Time” originated from a teammate after a successful basketball game in high school, Sanders explained on Jimmy Fallon’s Late Night Show last year.

The name stuck throughout his professional football days, and he turned into “Coach Prime” once he started coaching Jackson State to victory in 2022.

Coach Prime took up his post as head coach of the CU Buffs for the 2023 season. In his first year, he has helped produce sold-out games, 91% of them being CU fans, and bring famous celebrities like The Rock, Lil Wayne and Rob Gronkowski to watch the team dominate.

The Buffs and Coach Prime move on to play the Ducks next Saturday in Oregon. After pulling out a close win against rival Colorado State University, Sanders will have to show his Prime Time effect against the Ducks who are ranked number 10th in the AP poll.