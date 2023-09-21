DENVER (KDVR) — The No. 19 University of Colorado Buffaloes are gaining popularity this season, even more so than the Denver Broncos.
Games are sold out, apparel and merch racks are emptied, viewership records have been broken and more people are betting on the Buffs than any other team.
With the newfound success, you won’t want to miss a game. Whether it’s an away game or you can’t get tickets to a home game, there are ways to watch the game with fellow Buffs fans in Colorado.
Best places to watch football in Boulder, according to Yelp
- Twisted Pine Brewing Company, 4.1 stars
- The Post Chicken and Beer, 4.1 stars
- The West End Tavern, 4.0 stars
- Rayback Collective, 4.0 stars
- The Sink, 3.8 stars
- Dark Horse, 3.7 stars
- Pearl Street Pub and Cellar, 3.6 stars
- Boulder Social, 3.5 stars
- Outback Saloon, 3,2 stars
CU Buffs official watch parties
- Louisville: DJ’s Watering Hole, all away games
- Colorado Springs: Jack Quinn’s Pub, all away games
- Denver: The Bar at Plaza 38, all games
- Denver: DNVR, all games
- Loveland: Grimm Brothers Brewing, all away games
- Steamboat Springs: West End Sports Grill, all games
If you are traveling while the Buffs are playing, check CU’s website as there might be a watch party near your destination.
This weekend, the team is heading to Oregon for their first regular-season game against the No. 10 University of Oregon Ducks. According to DraftKings, the Buffs are 19.5-point underdogs for the upcoming game.