DENVER (KDVR) — The No. 19 University of Colorado Buffaloes are gaining popularity this season, even more so than the Denver Broncos.

Games are sold out, apparel and merch racks are emptied, viewership records have been broken and more people are betting on the Buffs than any other team.

With the newfound success, you won’t want to miss a game. Whether it’s an away game or you can’t get tickets to a home game, there are ways to watch the game with fellow Buffs fans in Colorado.

Best places to watch football in Boulder, according to Yelp

CU Buffs official watch parties

If you are traveling while the Buffs are playing, check CU’s website as there might be a watch party near your destination.

This weekend, the team is heading to Oregon for their first regular-season game against the No. 10 University of Oregon Ducks. According to DraftKings, the Buffs are 19.5-point underdogs for the upcoming game.