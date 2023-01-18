BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Buffaloes fans now know when it’s officially “Prime Time” with the release of the team’s 2023 football schedule.

The Buffs kick off the season in Fort Worth, Texas against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs on Sept. 2 with new head coach Deion Sanders at the helm. But local fans will have to wait until Sept. 9 when the Buffs play the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers to see “Coach Prime” in action at Folsom Field.

The Buffs schedule was released on Wednesday with who the team is playing against and what date but times have not been determined, as of yet.

Here’s who the Buffs will be playing in the 2023 season:

Sept. 2 at TCU

Sept. 9 vs. Nebraska

Sept. 16 vs. Colorado State

Sept. 23 at Oregon

Sept. 30 vs. USC

Oct. 7 at Arizona State

Oct. 13 vs. Stanford

Oct. 21 Bye

Oct. 28 at UCLA

Nov. 4 vs. Oregon State

Nov. 11 vs. Arizona

Nov. 17 at Washington State

Nov. 25 at Utah

Dec. 1-2 Pac-12 Championship game

It will be a scramble to get tickets this season with all the hype and expectations around “Coach Prime” and his team so you’ll need to grab them fast if you want to get in on the action live.

What ‘Coach Prime’ is bringing to the table

There has been nothing but excitement since the announcement of Sanders becoming the newest head coach of the CU Buffs and he’s been fueling that fire since the flame was sparked on Dec. 3.

“I have the best coaching staff assembled, some of the best scouts, some of the best kids that we’re recruiting, some already coming on the way as I speak,” Sanders told the crowd of hundreds who whooped and hollered at his answers from among the dozens of reporters at his introductory news conference on Dec. 4.

Soon after his hire, Sanders assembled his staff consisting of veteran coaches who have helped develop more than 350 all-conference players and 85 All-Americans. He had a $5 million budget to work with for his assistant coaches.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.