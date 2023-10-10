DENVER (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Buffaloes claimed their first Pac-12 win of the season after the team defeated Arizona State University with a score of 27-24.

The game had Buffs fans on edge. In the last 12 seconds of the game, Alejandro Mata kicked a 43-yard field goal to give the Buffs the three points they needed to beat the Sun Devils.

This was not only the Buffs’ first Pac-12 win of the 2023-2024 season, but the first Pac-12 win since beating Cal in overtime a year ago. The win over Cal was also the only game CU won last season.

Coach Deion Sanders and the team will play their first Friday game against Stanford on Oct. 13. Kickoff will be at Folsom Field at 8 p.m.

Sanders will speak on Tuesday during his weekly press conference at the University of Colorado Boulder. He is expected to discuss the close win against ASU and how the team is preparing for Stanford. The Buffs are now 4-2, while Standford is 1-4 and 11th in the Pac-12 standings.

You can watch the full press conference in the player above at 11 a.m.