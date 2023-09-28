DENVER (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Buffaloes suffered their first loss of the season last week against the Oregon Ducks, but coach Deion Sanders and the team hope to rebound at home against the USC Trojans on Saturday.

The loss dropped the Buffs out of AP’s Top 25, but a win over the No. 8 Trojans could reverse that fortune.

How to watch USC vs. Colorado on TV

The Buffs are back at Folsom Field after a road game last week.

Big Noon Kickoff : 8 a.m.

: 8 a.m. USC vs. CU : 10 a.m.

: 10 a.m. Channel: FOX31

Kickoff between the Trojans and Buffaloes takes place Saturday at 10 a.m. and the game will be broadcast live on FOX31.

FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” pregame show will be back at Farand Field again, after having been there in Week 2 when Nebraska came to Folsom Field and again in Week 3 for the Colorado State University game.

Other sports shows, including FS1’s “Undisputed” and “Speak,” will also be in Boulder leading up to the game.

Tickets for USC vs. Colorado

All tickets for this game, and all CU games this season, are sold out. But there are opportunities to buy on the secondary market.

SeatGeek, the official resale partner, has a handful of tickets available starting at $150 each. Ticketmaster and other websites also have tickets available, although the starting prices are a bit higher.

Forecast for USC vs. Colorado in Boulder

Saturday should be a nice day for football in Boulder, but if you’re getting there early to tailgate you may want to be prepared with a hoodie or light jacket.

Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis Michels said the temperature will be in the low 60s a few hours before the game, with light winds and clear skies.

By kickoff at 10 a.m., the temperature will be nearing 70 degrees and before it’s over temperatures will approach 80 degrees, Michels said.

Key things to know for USC vs. Colorado

It’s going to be a whiteout game at Folsom Field. The Buffs will be wearing their white uniforms on the field and fans are asked to do the same in the stands.

Beyond that, this will be a big opportunity for CU to regain some momentum and assert itself as a legitimate contender in the Pac-12.

Last week’s loss to Oregon hurt, but this matchup against another ranked team could show that the early season wins weren’t just picking on teams that didn’t match up well.

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams and his Colorado counterpart Shedeur Sanders have quite a bit in common.

Both appear in commercials. Both flash impressive improv skills on the field. And both have resurrected programs after following their head coach to a new school.

On Saturday, they will share center stage at sold-out Folsom Field, with Williams leading No. 8 Southern California (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) against a resurgent Colorado team (3-1, 0-1) led by Sanders and his famous father.

“Great challenge ahead of us,” said Colorado coach Sanders, whose team is coming off a 42-6 loss at No. 9 Oregon last weekend. “First and foremost, I have the utmost respect and love and appreciation for their head coach.”

Sanders’ ability to rapidly turn things around in Boulder is straight out of the Lincoln Riley playbook. The USC coach relied on the transfer portal to help build the Trojans when he took over before last season. There was no bigger addition for Riley than Williams, who followed him from Oklahoma.

The Trojans are favored by the same 21.5 points the Ducks were last week, but with this game being in front of a home crowd in Boulder and the Buffs having a chip on their shoulders, it could be closer than betting site FanDuel Sportsbook has the betting line.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.