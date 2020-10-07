University of Colorado Buffaloes ready to take to the football field

BOULDER, CO – NOVEMBER 13: A general view of the stadium shows the USC Trojans offense drives against the Colorado Buffaloes defense at Folsom Field on November 13, 2015 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s been a long wait for the Buffs’ new head coach Karl Dorrell. If all goes well, he will be able to take the practice field this Friday.

“I think all of us – coaches and players – are excited to get a chance to compete and play this season,” he said during a PAC12 conference call Wednesday. “I think it was right on time. Seeing other conferences playing football, the juices and the energy are beginning to flow.”

Hired in early 2020, Dorrell has yet to see his team on the practice field due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was looking like this would be my first year of not taking the field,” he said. “There is a level of appreciation that is gained when you can’t play. We can’t take this for granted. We need to take advantage of these things.”

There is still one hurdle, will Boulder County allow the team to practice?

“We are hopeful.”

Currently, Boulder County has a limit on number of people who can gather between the ages of 18-22 years old.

“We have operated under these rules from Boulder County. We want to do what is right for our community, the University and county. Obviously the health and safety of our student athletes is important,” Dorrell said,

Last week, governors from both California and Oregon said they would not prevent schools in their state from playing football this fall.

CU is scheduled to host UCLA in Boulder on Nov. 7.