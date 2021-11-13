UCLA rallies in 2nd half for 44-20 victory over Colorado

Colorado running back Alex Fontenot (8) scores a touchdown during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against UCLA on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Zach Charbonnet had three rushing touchdowns for the second time this season, Dorian Thompson-Robinson racked up 356 yards of total offense and UCLA became bowl eligible for the first time in four years with a 44-20 victory over Colorado.

Charbonnet had all of his scores in the second half as the Bruins rallied from a 20-7 second-quarter deficit with 37 straight points.

UCLA is the fifth team from the Pac-12 to become bowl eligible. It is also the first time they will play in a bowl in Chip Kelly’s four-year tenure.

