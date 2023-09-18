DENVER (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Buffaloes pulled out a tight win in overtime against Colorado State University on Saturday. They squeezed out the win even after star wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter was taken to the hospital for an evaluation during the third quarter at Folsom Field.

FOX Sports’ Skip Bayless said it was determined on Monday that Hunter suffered from a lacerated liver during the game.

On Saturday, Deion Sanders had no other updates on Hunter other than, “First thing I heard is he’s going to be out a few weeks.”

Because Hunter played both offense and defense, CU lost more than one player.

“The bad thing about losing Travis,” said defensive back Shilo Sanders, “it’s like you’re losing two players at once.”

The Buffs were behind when Hunter was transported to a hospital, but they rallied for a 43-35 win in double overtime to send CU to 3-0 and CSU to 0-2.