BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Excitement is building for the Colorado Buffaloes football team after Deion Sanders was named head coach on Saturday.

Coach Prime was enthusiastic and fired up with excitement when he began to talk about coming to Colorado.

“We’re on the way. Not to compete, to win. Not to show up, but to show out. Not to be among the rest, but to be the absolute best. We’re coming to work, not coming to play. We’re coming to kill, not to kick it. Baby, I got to believe that we’re coming,” Sanders explained.

Social media reacts

Social media comments started pouring in as soon as Sanders was announced head coach.

“Top Notch Hire,” Robert Griffin III said.

“Hope he turns CU around. Good luck coach Sanders,” Kevin said on Facebook.

“Over the moon!! Welcome to Colorado, Coach Sanders! So pleased you chose to help our program return to its former stature of competing for conference and eventually competing for a national championship,” William shared on Facebook.

“Glad to have him, but he has a big task ahead of him turning that program around. It’s not going to put them into a bowl game right away, but you know that the guys will play their guts out for him,” Tim explained on Facebook.

“I’m excited for this hire. Give him 2 years and Buffs going to be a top 25 team again!” Keith explained on Facebook.

While most of the reaction was filled with positivity and excitement, some people were skeptical.

“He’ll be gone in 3 yrs, if he’s a bust, or if he’s a success, and CU, like always, is just another stepping-stone to bigger things, leaving them Right where they were last week… but I hope he stays around for a while,” Tony explained on Facebook.

“Let’s not get too crazy, we saw what happened with The Broncos! I Am excited to see what he does. Just might have to go to a game or two,” Allen said on Facebook.

“Time will tell. The question may be how good can he recruit?” Gayle said on Facebook.

The 55-year-old becomes the 28th full-time head coach for the team, athletic director Rick George announced in a news release on Saturday night.

Sanders’ first game as head coach for the Buffs will be on Sept. 2 at Texas Christian University. His first home game will be on Sept. 9 against long-time rival Nebraska, and the rival Colorado State game will follow the next weekend.