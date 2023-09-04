BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — There is a lot of momentum for the University of Colorado Boulder football team following their big win over Texas Christian University on Saturday.

TCU was ranked 17th in the nation prior to Saturday’s game, and CU was unranked going into the season. However, the Buffs pulled off an opening shocker with a 45-42 win.

Following the upset, FOX31 decided to look into ticket prices for the upcoming home opener against Nebraska.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been a longtime rival for CU. The rivalry and the team’s electric first-game win means you are gonna shell out a pretty penny for a ticket.

As of Monday morning, the cheapest tickets on StubHub cost more than $400 for a single ticket with fees. The cheapest ticket on Ticketmaster for the Neb vs. CU game is more than $500 for a single ticket with fees.

If you’re looking to dish out some serious cash, you can get a single first-row ticket in section 104 for over $15,000.

Students who purchased a CU Student Sports Pass had the chance to claim a ticket to the opener at Folsom Field. Shortly after the claim process opened on Sunday, all the tickets were gone, according to CU’s website.

If you aren’t able to get tickets to see the Buffs and Coach Prime in person, you can watch the game for free on FOX31. Kickoff starts at 10 a.m. Sept. 9.