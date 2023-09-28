DENVER (KDVR) — It has been 16 years since the University of Colorado Buffaloes beat an AP Top 10 team, and CU is looking to end that streak this weekend when they face No. 8 University of Southern California. The Buffs might be doing it in front of a star-studded audience.

Deion Sanders and his Buffaloes will be back in the spotlight at Folsom Field this Saturday for a nationally televised game on FOX.

FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame will be in Boulder for the third time this year. On Friday, FS1’s “Undisputed” and “Speak” will be airing live from Farrand Field on CU’s campus.

Aside from all the cameras, the rumored guest list for the CU vs. USC game is jam-packed with celebrities.

Possible celebrity sightings for CU vs. USC game

Many A-list celebrities are set to travel to Boulder for Saturday’s matchup.

According to Sports Illustrated, notable names like LeBron James, Jay Z and Matthew McConaughey are rumored to be watching the game unfold on Folsom Field.

Lil Wayne is also expected to return to Boulder after he helped lead the team out onto the field before the matchup against Nebraska. Sanders gifted the rapper a custom jersey with his nickname “Tunechi,” emblazoned on the back, so he will most likely be repping the Buffs this weekend.

The celebrity list doesn’t end there.

College Football Blue Bloods, a college football content creator account on X, formerly known as Twitter, said Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled and Will Ferrell are also rumored to be attending the game.

While not every celebrity will be cheering for the Buffs, all eyes will be on Boulder as the 3-1 team attempts to make history against the Trojans.