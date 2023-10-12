DENVER (KDVR) — It’s another primetime matchup for The University of Colorado Buffaloes and Coach Prime as the Stanford Cardinal come to town.

The Buffs are coming off of a win over unranked Arizona State last week and look to repeat that this week against another team that only has one win.

How to watch Stanford vs. Colorado on TV

The Buffs have been in the national spotlight for most games this season, and this week is no different. The game is in ESPN’s prime-time slot on Friday night at 8 p.m., following the station’s broadcast of Tulane vs. Memphis at 5 p.m.

Stanford vs. CU kickoff : 8 p.m.

: 8 p.m. Channel: ESPN

This game will be available to most viewers with a cable package and likely many bars and restaurants in the Colorado area since there aren’t many other sports games on. There’s a baseball game on FS1 at 7 p.m. between the Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros.

Tickets for Stanford vs. Colorado

Tickets to the game are officially sold out, but resale ticket websites do have seats available.

SeatGeek, the team’s official resale partner, has tickets available starting around $100 and going up past $700 per seat. StubHub has tickets in the same price range.

Forecast for Stanford vs. Colorado

The high temperature in Boulder will only be around 55 degrees Friday afternoon, and by the time kickoff happens at 8 p.m. it will already have dropped to the low 40s.

Temps will continue to drop through the game and will be in the low 30s by the time the game ends around 11:30 p.m.

If you’re planning to tailgate and attend the game be prepared with warm clothes, including a jacket, hat and gloves. People watching from home will probably want to stick to indoor areas or find a nice heater. Temperatures in Denver Friday night are only going to be a few degrees warmer.

Things to know for Stanford vs. Colorado

Colorado is favored to win this game, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, which has the current line at 11.5 points.

What’s at stake?

A win over Stanford would move Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes a step closer to bowl eligibility after the team went 1-11 last season. The Buffaloes haven’t won a bowl game since 2004.

Stanford, coming off a bye week, is looking to avoid its worst overall start since 2006, when the Cardinal began 0-9. They’ve lost three straight to Colorado by a combined 11 points. Their last win over the Buffaloes was in 2015 and featured San Francisco 49ers running back and Denver native Christian McCaffrey.

Key matchup

The Cardinal offense continues to search for ways to get the ball in the end zone. They’re ranked first in the conference for field goals (11) and 12th for touchdowns (nine). Their 19.2 points per game would be the lowest since 1996 (19 points per game), according to Pac-12 research. They face a Colorado defense that has allowed the most touchdowns in the Pac-12. The Buffaloes have seen opponents score 35 or more points in four of six games.

Players to watch

Stanford: Justin Lamson, a dual-threat quarterback who made his first start against Oregon. He had 22 carries in the 42-6 loss to No. 8 Oregon, the most by a Pac-12 QB since Tyler Huntley had 25 for Utah versus West Virginia in 2017.

Colorado: Colorado receiver Xavier Weaver has 507 yards receiving through six games. He’s the first Buffaloes player since 2019 to eclipse the 500-yards receiving mark for a season.

Facts and figures

The Cardinal are 1-17 in their last 18 league games. The win was over Arizona State on Oct. 22, 2022. Stanford hasn’t won coming off a bye since 2018. Stanford has allowed 40 or more points twice this season and seven times over the past two seasons.

The Buffaloes are 3-0 against unranked teams this season. They were 1-7 last season. Colorado is 17-35 in conference home games since joining the Pac-12. Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders leads the country in yards passing with 2,020. Buffaloes kicker Alejandro Mata was named the league’s special teams player of the week. Sanders has nothing but respect for first-year Stanford coach Troy Taylor. “He’s doing a great job to me. He’s doing his thing. They’re playing hard,” Sanders said. “They have fight in them.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.