BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The University of Colorado has offered Deion Sanders a salary of more than $5 million per year to be the next Buffs head coach, sources tell FOX31.

Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State. The Tigers have an 11-0 record this year and will be in action Saturday in the SWAC championship game.

“My focus is to win and to be dominant on Saturday (in the Celebration Bowl).” Sanders wouldn’t go into specifics on the contract.

Sanders is reportedly fielding offers from Colorado, Cincinnati, and the University of South Florida. Two sources familiar with the negotiations say that the Buffs are offering a litany of incentives in the contract which could elevate the annual salary.

Sanders himself confirmed that he was in discussions with CU during a media call earlier this week, but when asked about other schools he responded, “I’m not going to sit here and tell all my business, but they’re not the only ones.”

Sanders played for 14 seasons in the National Football League and is a Pro Football Hall of Famer. He won two Super Bowl titles during his career while also making a World Series appearance in 1992 making him the only athlete to play in both a Super Bowl and a World Series.

The next CU coach will replace Karl Dorrell who was fired in October after the Buffs got off to a 0-5 start. Dorrell’s buyout means CU will be paying him approximately $8.7 million. One media report indicates that Sanders could make a decision as early as Sunday.