DENVER (KDVR) — University of Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Shedeur Sanders surpassed 10,000 career passing yards on Saturday.

He also surpassed 3,000 passing yards this season alone, according to the team on social media. According to the Associated Press, The quarterback’s 3,144 yards this season is just below the all-time record at the school, which was set at 3,200 by Sefo Liufau in 2014, according to the Associated Press.

The feat was accomplished in Saturday’s game against No. 23 University of Arizona.

The Buffaloes narrowly lost the game 34-31 after the Wildcats made a last-second field goal. The Wildcats had trailed the Buffaloes throughout the game.

This is Sanders’ first year with the Buffaloes. The youngest son of CU Head Coach Deion Sanders played at Jackson State University for two years before the transfer.

The Buffs have two games left in the season against Washington State and No. 13 University of Utah. They must win both games to be bowl-eligible for the season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.