DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis announced Saturday that season two of Amazon Prime Video’s documentary series “Coach Prime” is being filmed in Colorado.

The University of Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, has led the team to victories and national popularity.

The Buffaloes have become an unlikely favorite for people betting this football season, home games have completely sold out for the first time in history, celebrities are coming to games and more people are interested in the Buffs over the Denver Broncos. And that’s just part of the “Prime Effect.”

The new season will follow Sanders’ transition from coaching the Jackson State University Tigers to transforming the University of Colorado Buffaloes.

The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved a Colorado Film Incentive for season two earlier this year, and the Colorado Office of Film, Television and Media anticipates it will have up to a $9 million economic impact.

Production has already begun, according to a press release from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.

This Friday at 8 p.m., CU will play against Stanford in Boulder for Family Weekend.