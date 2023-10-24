DENVER (KDVR) — After a bye week, the University of Colorado Buffaloes are gearing up to face the UCLA Bruins on Saturday.

The last time the Buffs were on the field was a game worth forgetting. On Oct. 13, Deion Sanders and his Buffaloes faced Stanford in what should have been a win for CU. But Friday the 13th got the best of them.

Instead, it was the largest blown lead in Colorado history. Stanford rallied from a 29-point halftime deficit for a 46-43 victory over Colorado.

But the past is in the past, and the Buffs are looking ahead to Los Angeles. After a week off, Sanders spoke at CU about the upcoming game and what he and the team are doing to prepare.

CU is now eighth in the Pac-12 division with an overall standing of 4-3. Meanwhile, UCLA is sixth with an overall standing of 5-2.

There are only five regular season games left for Sanders and the Buffs to prove what they are made of this year.