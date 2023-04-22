BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — In a game where a win or loss didn’t matter, what University of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders did, is all that mattered.

Folsom Field packed in 47,277 CU fans that showed up to support their new team on a nationally ESPN televised game and snowy April day.

Sanders, also known as “Coach Prime,” was hired by CU in December last year, becoming the team’s 28th full-time head coach. He came into a team that won only one game last season. So expectations are high for the Buffaloes and he has already delivered in his recruitment.

As of the beginning of February, 35 new players were signed from 16 states and two from England. The Buffs also brought in a pair of five-star recruits in high school cornerback Cormani McClain and transfer cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter, who followed Sanders from Jackson State.

But one of the most notable transfers to Boulder was Coach Prime’s son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The next-generation Sanders threw 70 touchdown passes in two seasons at Jackson State.

Spring Game shows off talent

“TOUCHDOWN!!! Get used to Sanders to Hunter. Shedeur and Travis link up for the first touchdown. Offense looked ELITE on that first drive,” Miller tweeted during the game.

At one point in the game, Hunter caught another touchdown with the first-team offense and switched over to play with the first-team defense, FOX31’s Myck Miller said.

Coach Prime walks Peggy out onto field

The honorary captain of the CU Football team, Peggy Coppom, was in the house and Sanders had the honor of walking her out on the field.

Coppom, 98, and her late twin sister, Betty, were Buffs football super fans and alum of the university and attended a majority of the games over the last several decades.

Coppom was asked to “kick off” for the Buffs in the Spring Game on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.