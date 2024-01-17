DENVER (KDVR) — Even with the University of Colorado Buffaloes‘ spring season a few weeks away, the Sanders brothers have kept busy. But this time, they weren’t in shoulder pads.

On Tuesday afternoon, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week as part of Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Fall-Winter 2024 Show presented by Pharrell Williams, according to Sports Illustrated.

Both were wearing retro-styled Louis Vuitton, modeling a ‘Wild, Wild, West’ look.

The brothers strutted by several celebrities. Bradley Cooper, Serena Williams, Carey Mulligan, Karlie Kloss and other A-listers were all in the front row, according to SI.

Don’t worry though, the Sanders brothers will be back in time for spring ball.

Signing Day is just a few weeks out on Feb. 7.

Deion Sanders told the Associated Press in December that he anticipates Shedeur will be back under center for the Buffs’ spring practices after he fractured a bone in his back in the fall.

This season, the Buffs will be rejoining the Big 12.