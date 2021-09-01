Run, Ralphie VI, Run – CU Debuts newest mascot Friday

BOULDER, Colo (KDVR) – The University of Colorado will introduce the newest live buffalo mascot – Ralphie VI – this Friday night at the season opener against Northern Colorado.

Born May 27, 2020 on a ranch in western Nebraska, Ralphie VI weighs 500 pounds. The previous five buffalo mascots eventually weighed around 1,300 pounds. She replaces Ralphie V who was retired after the 2019 season.

Colorado first ran Ralphie on September 16, 1967. The five previous Ralphie have led the Buffaloes on to the field for 355 games – 296 home games, 24 bowl games, 19 Rocky Mountain Showdowns in Denver, 12 regular season road games and four Big 12 Championship games.

There are 16 handlers in all – 12 men, four women – all current CU students – who help care for Ralphie year-round on a private ranch that is closed to the public.