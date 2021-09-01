Run, Ralphie VI, Run – CU Debuts newest mascot Friday

Colorado Buffaloes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ralphie (Credit: CU)

BOULDER, Colo (KDVR) – The University of Colorado will introduce the newest live buffalo mascot – Ralphie VI – this Friday night at the season opener against Northern Colorado.

Born May 27, 2020 on a ranch in western Nebraska, Ralphie VI weighs 500 pounds. The previous five buffalo mascots eventually weighed around 1,300 pounds. She replaces Ralphie V who was retired after the 2019 season.

Colorado first ran Ralphie on September 16, 1967. The five previous Ralphie have led the Buffaloes on to the field for 355 games – 296 home games, 24 bowl games, 19 Rocky Mountain Showdowns in Denver, 12 regular season road games and four Big 12 Championship games.

There are 16 handlers in all – 12 men, four women – all current CU students – who help care for Ralphie year-round on a private ranch that is closed to the public.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories