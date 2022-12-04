BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A “Welcome to Boulder Coach Prime” sign now lights up the endzone at Folsom Field. A new era of Colorado Buffaloes football has begun.

Deion Sanders was officially named the new head coach for CU on Saturday night.

The 55-year-old becomes the 28th full-time head coach for the team, athletic director Rick George announced in a news release.

Sanders arrived in Colorado around 11:55 p.m. Saturday.

“Welcome to CO, Coach Prime,” CU shared.

FOX31 was at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport when Sanders’ plane landed. You can watch the video in the media player above.

Here is a look at some of the photos posted by the CU Buffs Football team after Sanders arrived.

Deion Sanders arrives in Colorado (Credit: CU Football)

Deion Sanders arrives in Colorado (Credit: CU Football)

Deion Sanders arrives in Colorado (Credit: CU Football)

Deion Sanders arrives in Colorado (Credit: CU Football)

Deion Sanders arrives in Colorado (Credit: CU Football)

Deion Sanders arrives in Colorado (Credit: CU Football)

A news conference is planned for Sunday to discuss Sanders’ hiring.

Sanders’ first game as head coach for the Buffs will be on Sept. 2 at Texas Christian University. His first home game will be on Sept. 9 against long-time rival Nebraska, and the rival Colorado State game will follow the next weekend.